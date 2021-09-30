Tammy Abraham has found himself on the score sheet once again for new club AS Roma.

Abraham came off the bench for Jose Mourinho’s side to help Roma past Zorya in his teams Europa Conference League Group C clash.

After a slick passing move, Roma got a little bit of luck in the penalty area resulting in a loose ball that Abraham emphatically placed into the far corner.

You can watch the video below:

Tammy Abraham finishing off a lovely little Roma move ? pic.twitter.com/B8YokguuOt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 30, 2021

Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea this summer, and has scored three and assisted twice for his new club since his move, proving a few doubters back in England wrong along the way.