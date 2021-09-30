Video: Fight breaks out at as Rapid Vienna fans react angrily to West Ham goal

Things are getting a bit heated at the London Stadium tonight as Rapid Vienna fans seemingly react badly to West Ham’s goal.

Watch below as several videos are emerging of supporters throwing things at each other and trying to get a massive fight going in the stands!

This is not the kind of thing we want to see during games, but it can happen on these slightly rowdy European nights…

West Ham scored through Declan Rice and that seemed to prompt this behaviour from the travelling support, but hopefully the authorities will be able to keep things relatively under control.

