Chelsea register strong interest in £50m attacker transfer

Chelsea are reportedly one of the leading contenders to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz as a host of top clubs around Europe show an interest in his signature.

The Blues are joined by the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, City, Liverpool and Arsenal in chasing Wirtz, who has shown immense potential in his relatively short career so far.

Chelsea are now thought to be one of the strongest suitors for the Germany International, perhaps as a replacement for the struggling Kai Havertz.

Havertz also moved to Stamford Bridge after impressing at Leverkusen as a youngster, but he’s not really lived up to expectations in his time in the Premier League so far.

Wirtz, 18, is a similar style of attacking midfielder, but might end up being better suited to Thomas Tuchel’s project at Chelsea, with Havertz signed by his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Despite still being a teenager, Wirtz won’t come cheap, with reports suggesting he could cost around £50million already.