Tottenham target closing in on signing contract extension with Premier League outfit

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is reportedly edging closer to signing a contract extension with the club.

While Wolves were not renowned for being one of the Premier League’s more entertaining teams under Nuno Espirito Santo’s stewardship, neutral fans could always look forward to watching Adama in action.

The Spanish international’s electric pace and mazy dribbling skills make him an absolute joy to watch, even if he still hasn’t managed to refine his final ball, all these years down the line.

Thankfully for the Wolves faithful, it looks as though they are going to be watching Adama fly down the right-channel for years to come, with the 25-year-old close to signing a new contract.

MORE: Chelsea could rival Manchester United for surprise Tottenham transfer raid

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that Wolves are keen to stamp out interest from Tottenham by giving Adama a pay rise and an extension to his current deal, which is due to expire in 2023.

Wolves fans will be crossing their fingers that there are no bumps in the road and Adama will be signing along the dotted line in due course. He’s one player they really cannot afford to lose.

Wolves are a side who can often lack inspiration. Adama has it in surplus and doesn’t appear to be likely to move on anytime in the near future.