Barcelona have been dealt yet another injury blow amid their ongoing struggles.

The Blaugrana have won just one of their last five games, leaving head coach Ronald Koeman on the edge ahead of this weekend’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

Koeman is expected to be replaced during the international break after overseeing Barca’s worst ever start to a Champions League campaign.

A 3-0 defeat to Benfica during the week saw Koeman’s men lose their first two games in the competition, something no team in the club’s history has managed.

The one positive Barca do have is that they are unbeaten in La Liga, drawing three games but staying in touch with the upper echelons of the table.

But this weekend they face a difficult test, taking on champions Atletico Madrid away from home, and ahead of the game, they have been dealt a huge injury blow.

Midfield talent Pedri has suffered another setback and will miss the game, as confirmed by Barca’s squad list for the game.

Pedri was rushed back for the defeat to Benfica and it seems his return came too soon after a number of weeks on the sidelines.