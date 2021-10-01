Barcelona identify PSG midfielder as ideal Busquets replacement

Undeniably a legend of the game and without a doubt one of his side’s greatest ever servants, like all good things in life – they must come to an end and Sergio Busquets time at the Nou Camp looks set to be one of them.

Busquets, 33, joined Barcelona’s youth academy all the way back in 2006.

After climbing his way through the club’s illustrious youth ranks, the commanding Spaniard, who made his competitive debut in 2007, has since gone on to become one of Europe’s most successful defensive midfielders.

Having featured in a whopping 637 matches, in all competitions, the 33-year-old has directly contributed to 56 goals and lifted a whopping 32 major trophies, including three Champions Leagues.

However, with time not on his side and his contract set to expire in just less than two years time, the time appears to have come for the club’s hierarchy to plan for life without Busquets.

According to a recent report from El Nacional, one player on the club’s replacement list is Paris-Saint Germain midfielder, Ander Herrera.

It has been noted that although the former Manchester United midfielder still has three years left on his contract, Paris-Saint Germain is open to offloading him next summer.

However, despite being big admirers of Herrera, top of Barcelona’s wish-list to replace Busquets is AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will be a free agent next summer.