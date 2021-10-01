Ronald Koeman is a dead man walking at Barcelona, with only the Atletico Madrid fixture on Saturday surely standing between him and the sack at the Catalan club.

The Dutchman’s tenure has gone rapidly downhill this season, with outbursts to the media, rows with president, Joan Laporta, and strange team selections all contributing to a series of under-par performances and results.

By the time of the next La Liga fixture after the international break, it would be a huge surprise if Koeman was still in the position.

According to El Nacional cited by the Mirror, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has been placed on the managerial shortlist, though the likelihood of anything happening in that regard is remote.

For one, Klopp is perfectly happy at Liverpool and still has years to run on his contract, which Barcelona aren’t in a position to pay up if the German was interested in the move.

It may be a job that appeals in the future to the German, but not at this point, especially when the club are being hamstrung by their incredible one billion euro debt.