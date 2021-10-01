Barcelona’s fixture against Atletico Madrid on Saturday night has taken an unprecedented turn.

According to Sport, the club, perhaps understandably, don’t want to take a knee-jerk reaction over Ronald Koeman, however, it does appear their decision could be clouded by the fact that the Dutchman was a club legend.

In three of their last four games, the Catalans have failed to win, with the manner of the performance at Benfica in the Champions League a new low.

Barca currently sit bottom of their group with no points, and a genuine possibility that they won’t qualify from it.

Things were always going to get worse at Barcelona before they got better, and in some respects Koeman has been the fall guy.

He hasn’t done himself any favours whatsoever, however, with his regular outbursts in the media, tactics that make no sense whatsoever and crossing swords with president, Joan Laporta.

Win, lose or draw on Saturday, the match will surely have to be Koeman’s last. Club legend or not.