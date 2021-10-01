It’s not been the best of weeks for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

A winnable Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw was lost, and that defeat has put the Foxes at the bottom of their group, with a mountain to climb if they want to try and qualify for the knockout stages.

Wilfred Ndidi missed that match, and according to Rodgers, speaking afterwards and cited by Leicestershire Live, the player is a doubt for the Crystal Palace game at the weekend.

After starting the previous 30 consecutive matches for Leicester, per Leicestershire Live, his omission will be a huge blow.

MORE: Man United will win the Premier League

“He had a bit of an issue at the beginning of the Burnley game so he’s a big doubt for the weekend,” Rodgers said.

“He’s felt a little bit in his hamstring.”

The Foxes currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League on seven points. They’re currently seven points above Norwich at the bottom and seven points behind leaders, Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Celtic striker says Arsenal star is better than Man United ‘Player of the Year’ winner Carlton Cole more than impressed by Pablo Fornals as West Ham star helps east Londoners to comfortable Europa League win ‘This would make my year’ – These West Ham fans delighted by possible Declan Rice replacement

With Man United and Arsenal to come in their next four English top-flight matches, Rodgers will surely be hoping that Ndidi is back sooner rather than later.