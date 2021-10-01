West Ham appear to be going from strength to strength this season, their form an extension of how well they played in 2020/21.

Form that saw them qualify for Europe for the first time in an age, and after two games in the Europa League, they now sit proudly atop their group with maximum points.

David Moyes will be delighted with his squad, all of whom are putting in a shift when required.

One player who impressed when he came on as substitute against Rapid Vienna was Pablo Fornals.

So much so that a former Hammer was singing his praises.

Carlton Cole was working as a pundit for BT Sport on Thursday night, and West Ham Zone captured his thoughts on the Spaniard.

“Fornals, what a player,” Cole said.

“When he comes on, he can change the momentum of the game. I feel he is an integral part [of] David Moyes’ team because he’s so underrated and doesn’t get talked about enough.”

Though there’s a long way to go in the European competition, the east Londoners have a decent squad who, if they stay free of injury, could go deep into the tournament.