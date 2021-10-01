Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on signing an experienced centre-forward on the cheap.

And according to a report from El Nacional, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is emerging as a leading candidate for that role, after Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also considered, as well as Radamel Falcao.

Cavani has shone at Man Utd, but now seems likely to see less playing time this season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

This could mean that the Uruguay international is a realistic target for Madrid, and it seems Perez believes there may be some chance of getting that deal done.

El Nacional suggest that Real now view the signing of Cavani as more realistic than Aubameyang or Falcao, and that the club could try again for the deal after first considering it in the summer.

Some Red Devils fans may well be disappointed as Cavani has proven a fine signing for the club since his move from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, will surely be relieved that Aubameyang is no longer a priority for Los Blancos, with the Gabon international likely to be hugely important for the Gunners this season, even if he has been through a bit of a dip in form recently.