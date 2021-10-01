The results against Manchester City and Juventus notwithstanding, Chelsea have been one of the form teams in 2021.

Ever since Thomas Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge from Frank Lampard, the Blues have been one of the hardest teams to beat both domestically and in the Champions League.

Having bought well across the summer too, there’s nothing to suggest that the 2021/22 campaign won’t be anything other than a successful one for the west Londoners.

Whether Tuchel still has the same squad of players with him by the end of it will be something to keep an eye on.

According to the Telegraph, Timo Werner will consider his future with the Blues if he’s unable to win back a place in the starting XI.

Given that Romelu Lukaku will always command at least one place up front, Werner is going to have to bring his ‘A’ game to training and to matches if he wants Tuchel to stick him in alongside the Belgian each week.

If nothing else, the manager has shown the ruthless streak that’s required to win matches and trophies at the highest level, and if that means there are casualties along the way, so be it.