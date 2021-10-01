Exclusive: Chelsea keeping tabs on Angers teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho after glowing scout reports

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the development of Angers teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho, CaughtOffside understands.

Cho became the youngest ever player in French football to have signed a professional contract after departing the Everton academy setup to join Angers.

It fast became clear that the French-born attacker, who previously featured for the England U-16 side, was too good to be shackled into youth football any longer.

Unfortunately for Gareth Southgate, Cho made the decision to represent France at U-21 level and switched his attention to building a career with Les Bleus.

However, while England appear to have had another Jamal Musiala-esque escapee slip through the net, he is still held in high regard on these shores.

CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that Chelsea have scouted Cho on multiple occasions, with the scouts in attendance returning glowing reviews.

The 17-year-old netted his first Ligue 1 goal against Rennes back in August, with his performance during Angers’ 3-0 win over Lyon earlier in the month earning much acclaim.

Chelsea have made a habit of stockpiling some of the most talented youngsters on the planet in recent seasons, with Cho certainly meeting that criteria within his age bracket.

It’s unclear at this point whether the club have any intention of opening the dialogue with Angers and the player’s camp anytime in the near future, but this is one to keep an eye on for the future.