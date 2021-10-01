Exclusive: Chelsea keeping tabs on Angers teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho after glowing scout reports

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the development of Angers teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho, CaughtOffside understands.

Cho became the youngest ever player in French football to have signed a professional contract after departing the Everton academy setup to join Angers.

It fast became clear that the French-born attacker, who previously featured for the England U-16 side, was too good to be shackled into youth football any longer.

Unfortunately for Gareth Southgate, Cho made the decision to represent France at U-21 level and switched his attention to building a career with Les Bleus.

However, while England appear to have had another Jamal Musiala-esque escapee slip through the net, he is still held in high regard on these shores.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Angers’ Mohamed-Ali Cho, CaughtOffside understands

MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder set for January exit

More Stories / Latest News
His time could be up on Tyneside as Steve Bruce considers leaving Newcastle United
Edinson Cavani sparked reaction from Unai Emery during Man Utd vs Villarreal
Barcelona add Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp to shortlist of potential new managers

CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that Chelsea have scouted Cho on multiple occasions, with the scouts in attendance returning glowing reviews.

The 17-year-old netted his first Ligue 1 goal against Rennes back in August, with his performance during Angers’ 3-0 win over Lyon earlier in the month earning much acclaim.

Chelsea have made a habit of stockpiling some of the most talented youngsters on the planet in recent seasons, with Cho certainly meeting that criteria within his age bracket.

It’s unclear at this point whether the club have any intention of opening the dialogue with Angers and the player’s camp anytime in the near future, but this is one to keep an eye on for the future.

More Stories Mohamed-Ali Cho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.