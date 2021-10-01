Chelsea consider move to sign Serie A star on free transfer next summer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne next summer.

While Chelsea made a hefty investment into the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku over the summer, Thomas Tuchel’s frontline is still looking rather dysfunctional.

Tuchel appears to have ended up with a crop of players that are hugely talented individually, but just don’t seem to complement each other on a football pitch.

As a result, the club could look to strengthen in that area when the transfer window reopens, with Fichajes believing they know the identity of one player who could be targeted.

The report claims that Lorenzo Insigne, whose contract with Napoli is due to expire in the summer of 2022, has earned himself a spot on Chelsea’s transfer radar.

As the report notes, Insigne wouldn’t block the route into the starting XI for Chelsea’s younger players, but would provide quality and experience in the short-term.

If Chelsea were unable to convince Insigne to reject any contract extension offers from Napoli and move to Stamford Bridge, it would be an extremely shrewd bit of business.

Chelsea are the kind of club that has no issue splashing out inflated fees in the transfer market, but if an opportunity arises to bag a bargain, it would be naive for them to pass it up.