Concern at Liverpool as star yet to agree contract extension

According to recent reports, despite being in talks for quite some time, Liverpool and star attacker Mo Salah have yet to reach an agreement that would see the Egyptian extend his contract.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who details the ongoing back and forth between both club and player.

Salah, 29, joined Liverpool in 2017 following a shrewd £37.8m move from Italian side Roma.

Since joining Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, the 29-year-old has grown to become one of football’s most prolific attackers.

Having featured in 211 matches, in all competitions, Salah has managed to net a hugely impressive 133 goals and add a further 49 assists, along the way.

However, despite becoming a club legend following his trophy-winning heroics, there are growing concerns over the attacker’s contractual situation.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, ESPN claim that although a transfer to the likes of Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain are unlikely to happen for Salah – largely due to each club’s recent transfer activity, including former Barcelona ace Lionel Messi swapping Catalonia for Paris and Los Blancos being fixated on finally signing Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool is still struggling to reach an agreement with the 29-year-old.

Part of the club’s problem comes down to their willingness to extend a player’s contract who would be well into their thirties when it expires.

However, with a player as prolific as Salah, it is going to be hard for Liverpool not to succumb to the pressure of meeting the attacker’s demands.