Cristiano Ronaldo requests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make tactical tweak

According to recent reports, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and requested that he make a tactical tweak in order to get the best out of the Portuguese superstar.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has asked his manager to switch things up.

This summer’s transfer window saw Ronaldo, 36, make a sensational return to Old Trafford, 12 years since he departed in favour of a £84.6m move to Real Madrid.

However, now back at his old stomping ground and at a place many United fans consider to be his home, Ronaldo could not have started his second stint at Old Trafford in a more emphatic fashion.

MORE: Video: More footage emerges of Donny van de Beek’s angry response to being left on the bench vs Villarreal

Having featured in five matches, in all competitions, so far this season for the Red Devils, Ronaldo has already bagged five goals in just five appearances – with his latest coming earlier this week against Villarreal in the Champions League group stage.

However, despite clearly being in familiar red hot form, ESPN claims the star attacker has asked Solskjaer to instruct his players to move the ball up the pitch at a quicker pace.

It has been noted that the club’s coaches are working with the Red Devils’ defensive players in order to have them move the ball to the side’s more attacking players faster – a tactical tweak, which Ronaldo is understood to believe, will help him score even more goals.