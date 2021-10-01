Patrick Vieira goes into Sunday’s fixture against Leicester City still, apparently, having players looked at, despite a number of changes since he took over at Crystal Palace.

The French World Cup winner is clearly moulding the south Londoners into a team worthy of finishing in the upper echelons of the English top-flight, but his transfer business may not be done yet.

Although there’s still a few months to go before the winter transfer window opens, the Eagles are being linked with a player they were last believed to be targeting a couple of years ago.

A Bola, cited by Sport Witness, note that the south Londoners had a representative at the Benfica v Barcelona Champions League game.

Though the outlet didn’t pinpoint exactly which player was being potentially scouted, Benfica’s Lucas Verissimo was linked with Palace by Futebol Interior back in June 2019 whilst playing for Santos.

Whether the Eagles are indeed targeting Verissimo or someone completely different will surely come to light in due course.