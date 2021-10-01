Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is said to have upset Unai Emery during Wednesday’s clash with Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men picked up their first win of their Champions League campaign in dramatic circumstances at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage time winner after Alex Telles’ stunning equaliser, and United took all three points against the run of playing having been second best for much of the clash.

It was a much-needed win for Solskjaer and his men, who had one just one of their previous four outings, including their opening group stage clash with Young Boys when they lost 2-1.

Amid the drama, it was easy to miss the shenanigans on the touchline, which saw Villarreal boss Emery pick a bone with United striker Cavani.

According to The Athletic, that was because Cavani decided to sneak down to the Villarreal side of the pitch to warm up.

The Uruguayan chatted with some of the Yellows stars in a bid to disrupt their rhythm, knowing that Emery likes his men to be fully locked into their routine.

Emery took exception to Cavani’s actions, unsurprisingly, with the Uruguayan showing his experience ahead of coming on and disrupting play on the pitch with an energetic display.