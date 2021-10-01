Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney could play for any team in world football and is currently better than Manchester United’s Luke Shaw.

That is the opinion of ex-Celtic striker Frank McAvennie, who claims the Gunners’ Scottish defender is one of the best in the game.

Tierney, 24, joined Arsenal in 2019 following a modest £24.3m move from the Hoops.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the 24-year-old has gone on to feature in 68 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

Controversially, although Tierney has been a revelation for the Gunners since his move from Scotland’s top-flight, United’s Shaw has been superb, too.

Arguably one of the Premier League’s most well-rounded full-backs, Shaw, who was named his side’s ‘Player of the Year’ for the 2018-19 season, is undeniably one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers.

However, despite Shaw forcing his way back into the England set-up in recent seasons, McAvennie believes the Gunners’ left-back is the superior of the two talents.

“He’s the key for Arsenal,” McAvennie told Football Insider.“He’s a big, big player. The fitter he gets, I think he can play for absolutely anyone.

“Tierney can go all the way, I think he’s better than Luke Shaw at Manchester United.

“There is no doubt in my mind he could make that step up. He could play for any club in the world.

“I can’t think of a left-back I would play ahead of him, I think he’s on a par with Andy Robertson.

“He has been magnificent all season, he’s never one of the ones who gets criticised.

“It’s always Aubameyang or Xhaka, never Tierney. He’s a model professional and he’s so important to that side.”