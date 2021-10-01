Ex-Celtic striker says Arsenal star is better than Man United ‘Player of the Year’ winner

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney could play for any team in world football and is currently better than Manchester United’s Luke Shaw.

That is the opinion of ex-Celtic striker Frank McAvennie, who claims the Gunners’ Scottish defender is one of the best in the game.

Tierney, 24, joined Arsenal in 2019 following a modest £24.3m move from the Hoops.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the 24-year-old has gone on to feature in 68 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

MORE: Video: More footage emerges of Donny van de Beek’s angry response to being left on the bench vs Villarreal

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace believed to be tracking Benfica star whom they looked at years ago
Spurs insider claims Fabio Paratici has identified first January signing
Brendan Rodgers’ woes deepen as major Leicester City star doubtful for Palace test

Controversially, although Tierney has been a revelation for the Gunners since his move from Scotland’s top-flight, United’s Shaw has been superb, too.

Arguably one of the Premier League’s most well-rounded full-backs, Shaw, who was named his side’s ‘Player of the Year’ for the 2018-19 season, is undeniably one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers.

However, despite Shaw forcing his way back into the England set-up in recent seasons, McAvennie believes the Gunners’ left-back is the superior of the two talents.

“He’s the key for Arsenal,” McAvennie told Football Insider.“He’s a big, big player. The fitter he gets, I think he can play for absolutely anyone.

“Tierney can go all the way, I think he’s better than Luke Shaw at Manchester United.

“There is no doubt in my mind he could make that step up. He could play for any club in the world.

“I can’t think of a left-back I would play ahead of him, I think he’s on a par with Andy Robertson.

“He has been magnificent all season, he’s never one of the ones who gets criticised.

“It’s always Aubameyang or Xhaka, never Tierney. He’s a model professional and he’s so important to that side.”

More Stories Kieran Tierney Luke Shaw

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.