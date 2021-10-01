Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has backed his former team to see off Manchester City this weekend.

The Reds take on Pep Guardiola’s men in the game of the weekend and possible the game of the season so far at Anfield this Sunday.

The two sides are separated by just one point currently, Liverpool setting the tone in the title race despite a slip-up last time out, drawing with Brentford.

Meanwhile, City made a slow start, but they have clawed their way straight back into the race, beating potential title rivals Chelsea last time out in the Premier League.

Since then, City were beaten by PSG in the Champions League, while Liverpool thrashed Porto to continue their perfect start.

Star man Mohamed Salah scored twice in that game, and according to Redknapp, he could be the difference in this weekend’s clash with City.

“This is one of those games where, from Liverpool’s point of view, having that confidence boost of those goals,” Redknapp said on the Sky Sport Football Podcast.

“From City’s point of view they’ve had two really tough games. I think Pep might have to shuffle his pack.

“The sharpness probably won’t be there, even if they would have got a point against PSG. I have a feeling Liverpool win this game. I think there’ll be confidence running through their veins of the team.

“I think Salah’s in the form of his life and I think he’ll cause this Man City defence unbelievable problems,” he added.

“They’ll try and take him back because the full-backs will run the other way, but if you do that and leave that space behind Salah I think he can cut open this Man City defence.