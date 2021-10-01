Jurgen Klopp has a number of ideas to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool’s mouth-watering clash with Manchester City.

The Reds and City go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Sunday with the two sides currently separated by just a point.

Pep Guardiola’s men closed the gap weekend with an away win over Chelsea after Liverpool slipped up against Brentford.

But since then, Liverpool have seen off Porto with a comfortable win in the Champions League, while City suffered a potentially costly defeat to PSG.

With that in mind, the Reds should be the more confident of the two sides heading into this one, particularly being at home, but they do have a significant injury concern.

Starting right-back Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for the clash, and it’s not clear whether Klopp will put experienced head James Milner in as a replacement.

“We have a lineup. We will see who we choose,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference, as streamed live. “Milner, Gomez, Neco, we could change system, we’ve had time to train this week.

“A lot is possible but football is not the game when you have these one-v-ones for a long time. Seconds, yes, but players have protection.

“We have to defend as a unit. It will be tricky of course and the individual quality will shine on both sides and hopefully it will be good enough for us.”