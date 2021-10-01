Video: Jurgen Klopp shares a light-hearted moment in Liverpool press conference after James Bond comparison

At the very beginning of Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference before the weekend’s game against Manchester City, the German was left smiling by a reporter’s comment.

Apparently, Daniel Craig was asked by former Liverpool star, Jamie Carragher, whether Klopp would make a good James Bond or not.

Craig was in no doubt that he would, however, Klopp disagreed.

Clearly not the everyday question the manager receives, he went on to note that he’d grown up with the secret agent but wouldn’t make a great Bond because when he came out of the sea in trunks everyone would turn off.

