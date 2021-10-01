There’s not too much doubt that Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, is one of the most sought after players in the country at the moment.

A significant presence at the heart of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the player had a wonderful Euro 2020 tournament which arguably added to his value.

Not that the Elland Road outfit would countenance selling one of their most consistent performers over the past few seasons.

It appears that the player isn’t interested in moving on anytime soon either, which will come as a huge boost to Bielsa, the board of the club and its supporters.

MORE: Man United will win the Premier League

According to a tweet from Telegraph Football, the player’s agent only had good things to say about a potential renewal.

Kalvin Phillips is close to signing a new contract at Leeds. His agent told @JPercyTelegraph: “I can only see a positive outcome. Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.” — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 30, 2021

“I can only see a positive outcome,” he said to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

“Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.”

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal driver waits seven hours in queue for petrol Tottenham target closing in on signing contract extension with Premier League outfit Manchester United misfit keen on securing January move away from Old Trafford

That’s likely to disappoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United who were believed to be keen on trying to acquire Phillips, after abandoning their pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice.