Kalvin Phillips looks set to delight Leeds United by resisting overtures from Man United

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

There’s not too much doubt that Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, is one of the most sought after players in the country at the moment.

A significant presence at the heart of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the player had a wonderful Euro 2020 tournament which arguably added to his value.

Not that the Elland Road outfit would countenance selling one of their most consistent performers over the past few seasons.

It appears that the player isn’t interested in moving on anytime soon either, which will come as a huge boost to Bielsa, the board of the club and its supporters.

MORE: Man United will win the Premier League

According to a tweet from Telegraph Football, the player’s agent only had good things to say about a potential renewal.

“I can only see a positive outcome,” he said to the Telegraph’s John Percy.

“Kalvin’s desire is to stay at Leeds and there is a real willingness from all sides to make it happen.”

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal driver waits seven hours in queue for petrol
Tottenham target closing in on signing contract extension with Premier League outfit
Manchester United misfit keen on securing January move away from Old Trafford

That’s likely to disappoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United who were believed to be keen on trying to acquire Phillips, after abandoning their pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips Marcelo Bielsa Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.