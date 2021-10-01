As Barcelona prepare for a monumental La Liga challenge against reigning champions, Atletico Madrid, they do so in the knowledge that the game could be Ronald Koeman’s last.

The Dutchman is a club legend but his managerial shortcomings have often been exposed.

At present, the Catalan giants are stumbling from one disaster to another, and the 3-0 reverse in Benfica was a real low point of Koeman’s tenure.

A change appears inevitable with another club legend, Xavi, in the frame to potentially take over.

Another name that’s been mentioned is current Belgium manager, Roberto Martinez.

Martinez has done nothing to dispel the rumours either.

“There is absolutely nothing – and there has been no contact with Barcelona,” he told Belgian broadcaster, HLN, cited by the Daily Express.

“I want to fulfil my contract, but many things may arise along the way.”

Even if Barca were to beat the Rojiblancos on Saturday, the damage has been done.

Koeman has consistently clashed with president, Joan Laporta, and his recent dealings with the press have been embarrassing at times.

With the international break coming directly afterwards, it’s a perfect time to relieve the Dutchman of his duties.