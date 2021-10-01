Man City keeping tabs on highly-rated Spanish defender

Despite being heavily linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, the end of the transfer window saw Villarreal defender Pau Torres fail to secure a transfer and according to recent reports, there is now another club monitoring his situation.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claims Torres is being closely watched by Premier League champions Manchester City.

Torres, 24, has spent his entire career with Villarreal after joining their youth academy many years ago.

Despite spending the 2018-19 season out on loan with domestic rivals Malaga, the 24-year-old has since grown to become one of his side’s most trusted players.

Helping to guide the ‘Yellow Submarine’ to Europa League glory last season following a final shootout against Manchester United, Torres’ stock has continued to grow.

Having been previously linked with two other Premier League clubs earlier this summer, after reportedly rejecting the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur, Marca claims the defender is focused on his continuing his development before making the career-defining switch to England’s top-flight.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to recruit Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer, the Red Devils appear to have ruled themselves out of the running to sign Torres.

Manchester United’s decision not to pursue Torres is now expected to open the door for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are understood to be long-time admirers of the Spanish centre-back.