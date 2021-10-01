Things aren’t getting any easier for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United.

Despite promises to the contrary, the Dutchman isn’t getting the game time he needs to show off his enviable skill set, and after he was snubbed yet again, this time in the Champions League match against Villarreal, there doesn’t appear to be any way back.

Since signing from Ajax, the midfielder hasn’t made the mark that many will have expected, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had always seemed at pains to point out that he had no intention of selling van de Beek.

That much rang true with the fact that Solskjaer wouldn’t let him leave in the last window.

However, the Norwegian will have to brace himself for a battle again in the January transfer window, because according to the Daily Mail, who quote van de Beek’s agent, Guido Albers, the player just wants to play.

Clearly, he isn’t going to do that for the foreseeable future at Old Trafford, so United might be just as well cashing in.

With more than enough cover in the midfield areas, it’s not as if the club are going to miss him.