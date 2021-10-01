Man United to appeal Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Champions League ban

Following a statement from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, released on their official website, Manchester United are set to appeal the recent red card issued to full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka, 23, was sent off during the Red Devils’ opening Champions League group game against Young Boys last month.

The full-back’s tackle, which saw him shown a contentious straight red, subsequently meant he missed his side’s most recent European fixture against Villarreal.

However, prior to the Red Devils’ home tie against the ‘Yellow Submarine’, it was confirmed that UEFA had increased the 23-year-old’s suspension from one game to two.

The news meant Wan-Bissaka will also miss the Red Devils’ next group fixture against Atalanta, however, following official word from manager Solskjaer, the club plan to appeal the decision.

“[I am] shocked,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “Yeah, we’re going to hand an appeal in of course, because he ends up almost with a three-game ban.

“It’s two-thirds of the game he got sent off in, that one [against Villarreal at Old Trafford], and an extra one.

“If you look at other tackles in the Champions League, I can’t see any reason why he should have two games, or almost three as I said.”

The club ended their communication by stating that although they do not know when they will receive the decision regarding their appeal – they are hopeful they will hear back before they face Atalanta on October 20.