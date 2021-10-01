There is still another nine months to go before the opening of the summer 2022 transfer window, with plenty of player comings and goings before then.

One huge move that’s expected to happen during that timeframe is Erling Haaland moving on from Borussia Dortmund.

However, recent words attributed to Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, would suggest that the pathway to a new club isn’t going to be something that his current employers are just going to let happen.

Speaking to Sport1, cited by AS, when Watze was asked about Haaland moving on, he said: “It’s all bulls**t.”

As has happened with the other big-name transfers from the Bundesliga giant, Watzke seemed at pains to point out that it was the board and the board only who will decide if moving Haaland on is best for the club.

With Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, seemingly not happy about Watzke’s musings, things look as though they are ready to start heating up.

By the time the summer window comes around, hopefully any issues are completely ironed out and there’s no more of this soap opera.