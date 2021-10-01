No future at Arsenal for star striker as the Gunners offer Milan a chance to sign him

Mikel Arteta appears keen to continue shaping his squad into something resembling a half-decent Premier League outfit, and if Arsenal’s last three performances are an indicator, the Spaniard could well have finally found the key to success.

The Gunners started the season off as poorly as they’d finished the 2020/21 campaign, but three wins in three matches, including an epic performance in the north London derby, has really lifted the spirits.

With the season still in its infancy there’s a long way to go, but there’s a feeling that things are back on the right track.

One player who is unlikely to be around after this season to share in any potential glory is striker, Alexandre Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette

According to Football Italia, who cite Calciomercato, the north Londoners have already offered the player to Serie A side, Milan.

It’s not clear if the player would be willing to trade the Premier League for Italy, though with his contract up at the end of the season he’ll need to find a new home one way or another.

