Report: River Plate boss turning down interest from Barcelona

FC Barcelona is in a crisis following their 3-0 loss on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League against SL Benfica.

As a result, calls for Ronald Koeman to be dismissed are beginning to get louder. One possible candidate to take over the Spanish club is River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, per Marca.

The Argentine manager is one of the favorites by the leadership led by president Joan Laporta due to his excellent work at River Plate. Also, Gallardo would be a free agent in December with his contract expiring.

However, RAC1 (via Marca) reports that Gallardo will turn down any interest from Barcelona as the La Liga side as they would like for the Argentine manager to take over right now, but he has no desire to leave River Plate until his contract expires later this year.

Gallardo is one of the candidates that includes Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Martínez, and Xavi Hernández.