Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has hit out at the club’s chiefs amid talk he will be sacked after this weekend.

Koeman is on the brink of being replaced after a disastrous run of form that has seen Barca win just one of their last five games, including their worst ever start to a Champions League campaign with back-to-back defeats.

The latest murmurings suggest Koeman will take charge of this weekend’s clash with Atletico Madrid before being replaced during the international break.

And with nothing to suggest the Dutchman will keep his job, he has hit out at Barca and the club’s chiefs over their treatment of him.

“The club have said nothing to me,” Koeman said in his press conference, as cited by ESPN. “I’ve learned that the president was [at the training ground] this morning, but I have not seen him.

“We’re preparing for Saturday’s game. I can’t say anything. But I have eyes and ears and I know a lot of things have been leaked, which I imagine are true, but no one has said anything to me.”

Asked if he has been disrespected by the club, the Dutchman added: “It’s not necessary to answer that.

“What do you think? It’s not even about being good or bad. For me, it’s the treatment that matters.”

Koeman has not been overly popular during his time in charge of Barca, and especially not with players who have moved on.

A number of now former Barca players have spoken about their lack of communication with Koeman having been frozen out, and based on that, it might be a little rich of the former Netherlands boss to complain about being treated the same way.

Having said, two wrongs certainly don’t make a right, and Barcelona should set an example by being open with their head coach over their plans.