Concern for Liverpool fans as club consider cashing-in on key figure

According to a surprise report, Liverpool are willing to part ways with attacker Sadio Mane.

When the Reds initially recruited Mane from Southampton, it was clear that they were getting a player of Premier League quality, but few could have predicted what a successful acquisition it would prove to be.

One hundred goals later and Mane is still finding the back of the net in Jurgen Klopp’s attack, but the clock may well be ticking for him to fill his boots at Anfield before he’s given the axe.

According to a shock report by Todo Fichajes, Mane could land himself on the transfer market, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023 and there currently being no progress made.

MORE: Chelsea register strong interest in £50m attacker transfer

That, in itself, ought to be taken with a pinch of salt, but the report also links both Arsenal and Tottenham with a move to sign Mane, which seems highly improbable.

While we wouldn’t be expecting to see Mane move to North London anytime soon, there’s no denying that his contract situation needs to be sorted in due course, else he really could leave.

Come next summer Mane will have just a year left to run. Liverpool could find themselves in a position where they’d look to cash-in, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.