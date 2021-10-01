Video: Trevor Sinclair names the two West Ham players that would ‘walk into’ the Man United starting XI

Manchester United are building a formidable squad for their 2021/22 campaign, adding Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their ranks.

However, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, has suggested their weak link is in midfield with Fred and Scott McTominay.

MORE: Man United will win the Premier League

To that end, the former West Ham star noted that Hammers fan favourites, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, would walk into the current Red Devils starting XI, but the United pair wouldn’t be able to do the same with the London Stadium outfit.