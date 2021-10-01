Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his verdict on Donny van de Beek’s apparent outburst during Manchester United’s win over Villarreal.

The Reds picked up a much-needed win over Villarreal on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner after an otherwise disappointing performance from Solskjaer’s men.

That was just United’s second win in their last six games, including a shock defeat to Young Boys in their Champions League opener.

And after the game, footage emerged of midfielder van de Beek throwing something of a tantrum on the bench, throwing his bib and hitting a hoarding in frustration.

Van de Beek was clearly frustrated with his lack of play time having only made three appearances in total so far this season, but it did not look good for the Dutchman.

Having seen the incident, Solskjaer, who knows all about being a substitute from his playing days, has defended his midfielder, understanding his frustration.