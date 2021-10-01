Spanish media outlet writes Barcelona shouldn’t pursue River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo

Ronaldo Koeman appears to have his days numbered as the manager of FC Barcelona, and there are plenty of names circulating as possible replacements.

One of the probable candidates is River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, who has his contract up in December. Despite being available, Javier Parra Peña of Fichajes writes that going after arguably the best coach in South America shouldn’t be the path Barcelona should go down.

After getting wrong with managers such as Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién, and now it seems Ronald Koeman, the Spanish club needs to hit with their next hire to guide them through one of the darkest times in their history.

“The Barça team needs a person who knows the club first-hand and knows how to work throughout the structure,” the Spanish media outlet writes.

“It is not only that it promotes a football consistent with the idea of ??the club (which Marcelo Gallardo does not do), but that it promotes the young talents of the club to the first team and that it can offer them an ideal context so that they can grow in the best way, which Ronald Koeman is not doing right now.”

It will be interesting to see what player the La Liga side pursues should they decide to pull the trigger and sack Koeman from his position. Along with Gallardo, Belgium national team manager Roberto Martínez and Al Sadd gaffer Xavier Hernández are two other names rumored as possible candidates.