Ahead of the January transfer window, according to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur has already identified their first signing for the window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who, while speaking with club insider John Wenham, has reported that the London-based club will try and sign a new striker in January.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, Wenham, when predicting the kind of transfer business Daniel Levy’s side will undertake in the coming months, said: “January is two months away already.

“What we want is a forward. Someone who can play as a striker but maybe also in that number 10 role.

“Paratici is working on that right now. We can’t afford to wait around. We need someone who can come in on January 1st.

“None of this waiting until the last day of the window to do deals. The new Tottenham need to be proactive rather than reactive.

“We need to hit the ground running on January 1st and I’m sure there are deals to be done.

“The one issue is some players will be cup-tied in this country or in Europe.

“But on the flip side of that, there will be plenty of Premier League games left.

“We can’t afford to wait all month.”

Wenham’s claims make sense – Tottenham Hotspur is relatively thin on the ground when it comes to strikers.

Aside from main-man Harry Kane, the club’s only real outright strikers include youngster Dane Scarlett and Son Heung-min – and even then, the South Korean is more of a wide-attacker.

Currently sitting down in 11th place in the Premier League, despite starting really well, it’s fair to say that come the winter window, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur could definitely benefit from an injection of talent – especially at the top end of the pitch.