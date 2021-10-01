Spurs target promised transfer but player expected to reject Londoners for one key reason

Cagliari attacking midfielder Nahitan Nandez was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer, however, despite, at one point, appearing close to sealing a transfer, the South American failed to end up making the switch to the Premier League.

However, if a recent statement from the player’s agent is anything to go by, the Serie A side could finally be preparing to bid farewell to their talented attacker.

Nandez, 25, joined Cagliari in 2019 following a £15.3m move from Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Since arriving in Italy’s top-flight, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals, along the way.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp teases plan to replace injured Trent Alexander-Arnold for Man City clash

However, despite being with the Italian side for just two years, this summer saw the wide-attacker heavily linked with a move to Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Although still on Cagliari’s books, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from the player’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, who recently spoke to Calcio Napoli 24 Live.

“Cagliari? Giulini has promised the player and me to do everything possible so that he leaves in the January market,” the midfielder’s agent told CN24L (as relayed by Sports Witness). “Nandez wants to win something; he wants to play in the Champions League.

“The president has given us his word; Nandez has been the most expensive player in Cagliari’s history, but we know the crisis there has been.

“Goodbye on loan or outright? I think he will sell him at a lower price than the one requested, there is a 36 million clause but the president spoke yesterday with Nandez and told him that he will lower the price and let him leave.”

Should Bentancur’s words prove to be accurate regarding the player’s ambitions, given the fact Tottenham Hotspur failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, the Londoners will likely find it difficult to convince the Cagliari star to make the switch in January.