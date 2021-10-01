His time could be up on Tyneside as Steve Bruce considers leaving Newcastle United

It could be the news that all Newcastle United supporters have wanted to hear for an absolute age, as Steve Bruce has apparently admitted for the first time that the manager’s job is getting too much for him.

Though he hasn’t really won the locals over since he took the St. James’ Park hot-seat, Bruce has had significant odds to overcome, not least because of the lack of financial input from owner, Mike Ashley.

That’s hamstrung Bruce in the transfer market and a continued insouciance towards the club in general by Ashley has seen his manager take all the flak.

According to Football Insider, Bruce has told friends he is finally ready to walk.

Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley

The Toon Army need to be careful what they wish for, however, as it seems remarkably clear that, whilst Bruce might be part of the problem, he isn’t the real problem.

With the right financial backing, who’s to say that the current managerial incumbent can’t make Newcastle successful again.

For now he remains in the job, but no one knows for sure how much longer.

