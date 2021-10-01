Thomas Tuchel hints Romelu Lukaku is missing one key cog amid Chelsea’s dip in form

Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku might be missing Mason Mount.

Chelsea have endured their first real bump of the season over the last week, losing to Manchester City in the Premier League and then Juventus in the Champions League.

The defeats are the Blues’ first two of the season, and during both games, Chelsea have also failed to get the best out of star frontman Lukaku.

But there might be a pretty straightforward explanation that starts and ends with midfield star Mount.

The England international has been out for the last four games with an injury, and Blues boss Tuchel has admitted Lukaku might be missing the midfielder’s creativity.

Asked about Chelsea missing Mount as a whole, Tuchel said his press conference on Friday, as covered by football.london: “We need to be careful. He had a rough time at Tottenham. It is not time on single players.

“We of course miss Mason. The whole team missed Kante and Mason, of course that’s why he plays.”

Tuchel was then asked about Lukaku’s dip in form, and he replied: “He was fully involved in the very first game, then the second half against Tottenham in chances and assisting.

“I think that also, football now is about connections and Romelu I think feels a strong one with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic, everyone else lacks it a little bit.”

Thankfully for Lukaku, Mount has now returned to training and he is hoping to return sooner rather than later.

