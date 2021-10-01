Manchester United misfit keen on securing January move away from Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will reportedly attempt to leave the club in the January transfer window.

When the Red Devils signed van de Beek from Ajax, it looked as though they’d landed themselves on of the world’s biggest midfield talents.

While the quality that van de Beek showed in Amsterdam hasn’t disappeared overnight, we haven’t seen much of it during his time at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continually snubbed van de Beek, who clearly isn’t worthy of the opportunities some of his teammates are given, at least in the eyes of his manager.

According to the Daily Mail, van de Beek has now had enough, with the 24-year-old ready to push for a move away from Man United when the transfer window opens in the winter.

The report notes that van de Beek was keen on signing for Everton on loan at the tail end of the summer window, but the move never materialised.

With van de Beek unlikely to force his way into the Man United starting XI between now and January, he seems to have already made a definitive decision over his future.