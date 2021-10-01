The Champions League final against Liverpool is but a distant, and unhappy, memory for Tottenham fans, but how they’d love a return to the attacking football that became their hallmark under Mauricio Pochettino.

TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, believes that ever since Daniel Levy decided to rid the club of the Argentinian, Spurs have gone downhill and they’ve only themselves to blame.

MORE: Man United will win the Premier League

A lack of investment and poor recruitment sees them as far away from that wonderfully entertaining side as it’s possible to be.