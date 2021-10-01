The bubbles that they blow in east London are destined to fade and die according to the song most commonly sung by the West Ham faithful.

At present, however, the bubbles are flying high thanks to another great start to a Premier League season.

Two wins out of two in Europe has given David Moyes a real platform to carry on building something special at the London Stadium.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan thinks it’s only a matter of time before the bubble bursts completely, and things go back to how they’ve always been at the club.