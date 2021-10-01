Though West Ham might not care to admit it, the likelihood of Declan Rice moving to a bigger club next season is high.

Particularly if the England international continues his current high level of form for the east Londoners.

At a potential transfer fee of between £80m-£100m – or even more according to David Moyes per Sky Sports – he won’t come cheap.

It appears that the Hammers are already making moves to find his replacement. A sensible move should Rice go because the club certainly don’t want to be left in the lurch next summer.

MORE: Man United will win the Premier League

Football Insider note that a £90m bid will ensure any interested parties acquire Rice, with West Ham looking to nab Juventus’ highly-rated Weston McKennie in return.

McKennie has international pedigree despite his young age, though he’s also had a number of disciplinary problems which isn’t something that would appeal to his potential new employers.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham could be in trouble with UEFA as three arrested after clashes during Europa League test Koeman on the edge as potential new Barcelona manager hints that ‘things may arise’ Video: Trevor Sinclair names the two West Ham players that would ‘walk into’ the Man United starting XI

That said, despite the prospect of losing Rice, some of the West Ham faithful are delighted with the links to McKennie.

This would make my year ??? https://t.co/qzEGMLAugq — Single Fin Max ?????????? (@SingleFinMax) September 29, 2021

Would hate to lose Rice but I absolutely love Weston Mckennie. I will say he’s more of a box to box than DM, but I guess Rice’s role has been changing anyway. https://t.co/YZhSgtqUjG — #MuteC&H #GSBOUT (@USAWestHamUSA) September 29, 2021

Moyes would turn him into a complete midfielder and he’s everything West Ham want in a player. Would be a perfect Noble replacement https://t.co/8TzoZ0DPKd — Dan Roberts (@robertsdaniel) September 29, 2021

Buying the jersey already https://t.co/Z2hAblmLtf — ?Iowa Iron #COYI? (@DonThomasMiller) September 29, 2021