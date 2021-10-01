What should be a day of celebration for West Ham after their win over Rapid Vienna took them to the top of their Europa League group, looks to have been marred by the actions of a few idiots.

Rioting in the stands between both sets of supporters as well as urine also allegedly being thrown has, according to The Sun, led to a handful of arrests, two of which were for assaulting an emergency worker.

The last thing that David Moyes and his side need is for UEFA to come down hard and, potentially, force the club to play behind closed doors for any of their matches.

Their first foray into Europe for an age has the potential to be hugely successful given the way in which the Hammers have been playing over the past 12 to 18 months.

Clearly, the east Londoners don’t want any distractions to their attempts to go deep into the tournament.

If the aggressors can be identified and banned by the club, this might persuade the authorities that the transgression has been dealt with.