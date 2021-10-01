In some ways you have to spare a thought for Ronald Koeman, as it’s become pretty easy to forget that he is still technically the Barcelona manager.

It’s likely that he won’t be for long, but everything has now moved on to who’s going to be his successor, and he really just looks like a dead man walking at the Nou Camp just now.

One of the biggest problems for Barcelona just now is actually finding the right manager to turn this around. They have a squad with several ageing players and not a lot of money to bring in replacements, so there needs to be an acceptance that this rebuild could take two or three years.

Underneath that they have a fantastic core of talented young players with Pedri, de Jong, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia all capable of stepping up, but would Real Madrid legend Guti really be in the frame?

A report from Cope has looked at some comments when he was asked about taking the job, and it appears that the former midfield maestro is up for it:

“Why not? You want to train, and be able to show and teach people that apart from having been a player, you have the wood to be able to train and do things well,”

The obvious problem here is that Guti’s only experience was a failed spell at Almeria in the second-tier so he’s lacking the obvious credentials, but maybe it will need to be an appointment from left-field if the big names aren’t interested just now.