Video: Under fire Anthony Martial smashes Man United into the lead against Everton

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the visit of Everton to Old Trafford, all of the pressure was on Anthony Martial to deliver the goods in what was only his second start of the season for Man United.

For much of the first half, the performance from the Frenchman and his colleagues was underwhelming, however, he sprang into life just before the half-time break.

A slide-rule pass from Bruno Fernandes found Martial bearing down on goal, and with the aid of a slight deflection, he smashed the hosts into the lead.

A beautiful Manchester United move! ? Finished with aplomb by Anthony Martial! ? The Frenchman enjoyed that one! pic.twitter.com/nDayZaHgcM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport