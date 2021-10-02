Arsenal linked with surprise £21.4m move to sign Manchester United ace

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester United misfit Donny van de Beek.

van de Beek signed for Man United from Ajax in the summer of 2020. The midfielder arrived with high expectations, having starred in Amsterdam and established himself as a starter for the Netherlands National Team.

Unfortunately for van de Beek and Man United, it hasn’t been a relationship that has proven fruitful for either party thus far. van de Beek is quite clearly not to the taste of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There’s still plenty of time left in the season for van de Beek to prove his worth, but he and his representatives must be quietly considering the possibility of moving on, should the situation remain unchanged.

According to a surprise report by Todo Fichajes, one that probably ought to be taken with a pinch of salt, Arsenal are one club who would be willing to offer van de Beek an escape route from Old Trafford.

The report notes that Arsenal are interested in signing the 24-year-old. It’s claimed that Arsenal are prepared to put €25m [£21.4m] on the table in order to test Man United’s resolve.

It seems highly improbable that Man United would be willing to sell van de Beek to a direct rival, especially for such a measly sum. That said, it’s unclear how many other suitors there are…