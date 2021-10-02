Bayern Munich hoping to strike £42.8m deal with Chelsea

Bayern Munich are reportedly hopeful that they’ll be able to convince Chelsea to sell Timo Werner for €50m.

Werner was signed for Chelsea by Frank Lampard, who was looking to add some firepower to an attacking line which wasn’t delivering for him.

The German hasn’t yet been able to impose himself in the Premier League thus far, missing bagfuls of chances and eventually being replaced with Romelu Lukaku.

While it is early days in the season, Werner has been struggling for game-time, which has cast some doubt over his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich are thought to be keen to take advantage of the situation.

According to Todo Fichajes, Bayern are interested in signing Werner as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski or Kingsley Coman.

Werner’s stock in Germany clearly remains high as a result of his productivity at RB Leipzig and for his national team.

Bayern, as per the report, are hoping that they will be able to strike a deal to sign Werner for a figure in the region of €50m £42.8m].

That would represent good business from Chelsea’s perspective, should he be unable to win his spot back in the team.