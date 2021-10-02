(Video) Everton’s Ben Godfrey caught on camera winking at teammate after feigning injury vs Manchester United

Everton defender Ben Godfrey was caught play-acting by the TV cameras during the Toffees’ stalemate with Manchester United.

Godfrey was superb for Everton as they headed to Old Trafford and left with a point. There’s an argument that the Toffees would have been good value for all three, but they weren’t able to get the second goal.

Everton were compact, effective and their game-management was utterly superb. In games of this kind the dark arts tend to serve you well, and Godfrey proved that he has that in his locker.

After hitting the deck ‘injured’ Godfrey was spotted by the cameras winking at his teammate, seemingly suggested that there was no serious damage done, but it’s a useful way to break up the game and stop Man United building momentum…

If players do it against you you’ll bemoan them for it, but every football fan will admit that it’s sometimes necessary in order to get results over the line, particularly against opposition as strong as Manchester United.

Credit to Godfrey, who is only 23-years-old, for recognising when his team needed a minute to catch their breath and provided them with the opportunity to do so. All the best players do it.