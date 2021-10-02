(Video) Trevoh Chalobah sneaks in unmarked at the back post to give Chelsea early lead over Southampton

Chelsea have taken the lead over Southampton through a Trevoh Chalobah header.

Chalobah was not in the first-team picture prior to pre-season, but seized his opportunity as the more esteemed defenders within the squad returned late after competing in Euro 2020 or Copa America.

The young Englishman was given the opportunity to start in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal and on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Once again, Chalobah took his chance by scoring a long-range strike into the bottom corner. He has successfully established himself as a fully-fledged first-teamer.

Tuchel gave him the nod to start in defence as Chelsea took on Southampton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, and within the first 10 minutes, he’s made the difference again.

Chalobah snuck in at the back post to head home after a flick on from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The academy boys combine for a goal!

Pictures courtesy of ESPN